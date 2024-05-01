Mendick went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Mendick has never been known to be a power hitter, but his two-run shot in the fifth inning gave Chicago a 4-2 lead over the Twins in a game the White Sox would eventually lose. The 30-year-old infielder has now collected a hit in four of his last five games and is slashing .286/.324/.457 across 37 plate appearances since joining the Sox on April 22.