Mendick went 2-for-4 on Monday against the Twins.
Mendick began the season with Triple-A Charlotte but joined the big-league club Monday and made his debut while starting at third base. Braden Shewmake has picked up the majority of at-bats at the hot corner since Yoan Moncada (thigh) went down, though Shewmake is hitless in his last four starts and is just 5-for-35 overall. His struggles could open up more regular playing time for Mendick, though he has only a career .242 average and .112 ISO across 519 plate appearances.
