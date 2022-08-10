Martin (2-3) was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after earning the win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals. He allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk across 5.2 innings.

The 25-year-old was called up as the 27th man for the twin bill and started the nightcap, and the only run he gave up came via a solo homer from Vinnie Pasquantino. Martin has a 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 36 innings this season and should remain in the mix for a promotion down the stretch whenever Chicago requires pitching depth.