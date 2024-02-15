Martin (elbow) will begin throwing bullpen sessions Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last May and his rehab has come along without any hiccups to this point. A clearer timetable for when Martin could rejoin the White Sox probably won't be available for a while, but it figures to be at least August.
