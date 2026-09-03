Martin allowed five hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Martin missed just under three weeks due to a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander put in a good performance, but he wasn't quite as sharp as opposing starter Hayden Wesneski, who turned in seven scoreless frames in the pitching duel. Martin's performance was volatile prior to his absence, as he carried an 8.03 ERA over 24.2 innings across his previous six starts. He's posted a 4.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB through 130.2 innings over 25 starts this year. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.