Martin (9-8) took the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning.

It wasn't the start that the White Sox were hoping out of Martin, as the team saw its hopes of winning the AL Central snuffed out with Saturday's loss combined with the Guardians' 11-5 win over the Royals. Martin allowed four batters on base while tossing only 25 pitches before being pulled, though James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times notes that the right-hander's previous start against the Tigers this past Sunday was cut short due to right calf discomfort. That's worth monitoring heading into the playoffs, and a potential calf issue could limit or even prevent Martin from pitching in the wild-card round. He'll end the 2026 regular season with a 3.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 122:46 K:BB over 146 innings, with both his strikeouts and innings pitched being career highs.