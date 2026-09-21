Martin did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Tigers, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.1 scoreless innings.

Martin threw 43 of 70 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs while keeping the Tigers off the board but departed before he could qualify for a potential win. The 29-year-old has been excellent while working on a limited workload in September, yielding just two earned runs through four outings this month while averaging just over 72 pitches per appearance in that span. He'll carry a 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 121:45 K:BB across a career-high 145.1 innings into his last matchup of the regular season at home against the Rockies next weekend.