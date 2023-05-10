Martin was placed on the injured list Wednesday at Triple-A Charlotte with a right forearm strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Martin has enjoyed a nice season-opening stretch in the Charlotte rotation, delivering a 2.81 ERA with 20 strikeouts through three starts covering 16 innings. It's unclear at this point when he might be able to return to action on the farm.
