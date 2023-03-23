The White Sox optioned Martin to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-hander has struggled with a 5.25 ERA in 12 innings of Grapefruit League action. That said, Martin did post a respectable, albeit unimpressive 4.83 ERA and provided rotation depth last season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the White Sox at some point in 2023.

More News