Martin said Friday that the right biceps soreness which forced him from his final start of last season was a non-issue this offseason, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Martin took a couple weeks off of throwing after the season and then went through his normal offseason training. The right-hander said his goal is to throw 170-180 innings this season and the White Sox might need him with Mike Clevinger's status up in the air.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Exits with right biceps soreness•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Picks up win Friday•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Records second quality start•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Nabs another start•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Strikes out five batters•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Starting Saturday•