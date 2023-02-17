Martin said Friday that the right biceps soreness which forced him from his final start of last season was a non-issue this offseason, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Martin took a couple weeks off of throwing after the season and then went through his normal offseason training. The right-hander said his goal is to throw 170-180 innings this season and the White Sox might need him with Mike Clevinger's status up in the air.

More News