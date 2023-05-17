Martin announced Wednesday that he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox talked Martin up as a rotation candidate this spring, but he got sent to Triple-A Charlotte before Opening Day and his forearm/elbow began barking after just three starts with the affiliate. Given that Tommy John surgery usually entails a recovery timeline of 14-to-16 months, the 26-year-old will likely be sidelined until well into the second half of the 2024 season.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Placed on minor-league IL•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Sent to minors•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Over biceps injury•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Exits with right biceps soreness•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Picks up win Friday•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Records second quality start•