Martin announced Wednesday that he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The White Sox talked Martin up as a rotation candidate this spring, but he got sent to Triple-A Charlotte before Opening Day and his forearm/elbow began barking after just three starts with the affiliate. Given that Tommy John surgery usually entails a recovery timeline of 14-to-16 months, the 26-year-old will likely be sidelined until well into the second half of the 2024 season.