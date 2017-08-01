Clarkin was placed on the minor-league disabled list with a strained right oblique, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Clarkin made just one appearance for High-A Winston Salem before injuring himself; he allowed two runs over five innings while walking five batters and striking out four. He'll be reevaluated in 10 days, at which point there should be a clearer idea about his possible return date.

