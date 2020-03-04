Padres' Ian Clarkin: Signs with Padres
Clarkin has inked a minor-league deal with the Padres, per Baseball America.
A former first-round draft pick, Clarkin stalled at the Double-A level in 2018, posting a 4.98 ERA across 68.2 innings. He registered a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings as a reliever at the same level last season, though his WHIP was an unsightly 1.58 and he struck out only five batters. There's little reason to expect Clarkin to make a major-league impact anytime in the near future.
