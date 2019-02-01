Cubs' Ian Clarkin: Clears waivers
Clarking cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Clarkin should finally be able to settle down on the north side of Chicago after bouncing between the White Sox and Cubs three times already this offseason. Coming off a year in which he posted a 4.98 ERA in 68.2 innings for Double-A Birmingham, it would be surprising to see him make a big-league impact this season.
