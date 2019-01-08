Clarkin was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Tuesday.

Clarkin was the roster casualty needed to free up a 40-man spot for Kelvin Herrera (foot), who was signed to a two-year deal Tuesday. The 23-year-old lefty spent the majority of the 2018 campaign with Double-A Birmingham, posting a 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 35:31 K:BB in 68.2 innings. He'll take a spin through waivers for the third time this offseason.

