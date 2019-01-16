Clarkin was claimed off waivers by the Cubs from the White Sox on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Clarkin was a roster casualty on the South Side when the Sox signed Kelvin Herrera. He's changed teams three times this offseason without ever leaving town, heading from the White Sox to the Cubs and back in November and going back north again now. The 23-year-old is coming off a season in which he posted an unimpressive 4.98 ERA at the Double-A level, so it's no surprise that his roster spot isn't secure.