Lamb started in left field and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

Lamb made his fifth straight start and sixth in the last seven games, all in the outfield and against right-handers. The lefty-hitting corner infielder has seen more time in the outfield than the infield in 2021, largely due to injuries. He's mostly played left field, which has become a revolving door after Eloy Jimenez's pectoral injury. More recently, the White Sox placed Andrew Vaughn on the COVID-19 list. Add in recurring hamstring issues for right fielder Adam Eaton and the need for Lamb's competitors to fill in at center field for Luis Robert (hip), and there are available at-bats in the outfield. After a slow start to the season, Lamb has picked up recently, going 10-for-26 with three home runs over the last nine contests.