Brebbia (calf) went through fielding drills Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It comes one day after Brebbia pitched an inning in a minor-league game. Fielding his position was how Brebbia strained his right calf back in late February, so it's a good sign that he got through it Wednesday with no apparent injuries. However, the reliever's readiness for Opening Day remains very much in question.