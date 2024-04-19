Brebbia (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brebbia is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list on Sunday, and it would appear he could be back at that time if he can get through Friday's rehab appearance without any hiccups. The veteran reliever has been out the last two weeks with a right calf strain, which was an apparent aggravation of an injury he initially suffered back in February.