Brebbia (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Brebbia is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list on Sunday, and it would appear he could be back at that time if he can get through Friday's rehab appearance without any hiccups. The veteran reliever has been out the last two weeks with a right calf strain, which was an apparent aggravation of an injury he initially suffered back in February.
More News
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Out with calf strain•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Dealing with calf soreness•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Exits with injury•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Works in setup role•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Works ninth in 2024 debut•
-
White Sox's John Brebbia: Makes Cactus League debut•