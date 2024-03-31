Brebbia pitched a perfect ninth inning in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

The 33-year-old right-hander was bothered by a calf strain early this spring, but Brebbia was able to make a couple Cactus League appearances late in camp and seems healthy to begin the season. He was viewed as a potential closing candidate in an unsettled White Sox bullpen heading into 2024, so his high-leverage usage Saturday is encouraging, but the better news for Brebbia's fantasy outlook might have been how manager Pedro Grifol has deployed his competition. Rookie Jordan Leasure worked the sixth Saturday and got a hold, while Michael Kopech pitched the eighth Thursday with the team down by a run.