Brebbia allowed two walks while recording one out in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.
Brebbia entered the game in the eighth inning and was tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He retired the first batter he faced before surrendering two free passes, after which he was pulled. Brebbia didn't help himself with the performance, but regardless of the results, his usage suggested he'll serve as the White Sox's primary setup man with Michael Kopech getting the chance to close.
