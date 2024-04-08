Brebbia was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to April 6, with a left calf strain.

The right-hander exited his appearance Friday against the Royals with calf soreness and will be out for at least the next couple weeks after being diagnosed with a strain. Jordan Leasure and Steven Wilson could see more high-leverage spots in front of closer Michael Kopech while Brebbia is sidelined.