White Sox's Jose Abreu: Gets three-year deal with White Sox

Abreu and the White Sox agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract on Friday.

Abreu had previously accepted the one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, but the two sides agreed to tear that deal up and find a number that worked for both over a longer period. Abreu will make only slightly less than his original deal on an annual basis (though $4 million of the contract is deferred) but remain in Chicago through the 2022 campaign. The White Sox will get a decent yearly value for a team leader who hit .284 with 33 homers last season, though some regression should be expected over the course of the contract, which covers Abreu's age-33 through age-35 seasons.

