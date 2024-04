Pillar went 1-for-2 with a walk Saturday against the Reds.

Pillar didn't have a particularly notable game, but he did make his second consecutive start at cleanup. Both have come against lefties, and all four of his starts on the year have come in that scenario. Though Pillar is currently on the short side of a platoon, he could see his playing time tick up due to the number of injuries the White Sox have faced early on.