Pillar signed a one-year, $740,000 contract with the Angels on Tuesday.

Pillar elected to become a free agent Sunday after being DFA'd by the White Sox, and he'll now quickly find work with the Angels on a major-league deal. The 35-year-old slashed .160/.290/.360 across 32 plate appearances with the White Sox, and he'll give Los Angeles' outfield additional depth with Mike Trout (knee) in line for a long-term absence.