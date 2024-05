Pillar went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI during Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Pillar made it a 3-0 ballgame with his three-run home run in the fourth inning, and his solo shot in the seventh gave the Angels a convincing 7-0 lead. The 35-year-old now sports an inflated .866 OPS through 43 plate appearances this season, but he shouldn't be relied on as a consistent source of production in fantasy.