Pillar went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Pillar has hit safely in his last 11 games, going 20-for-41 (.488) in that span. He's logged a trio of three-hit efforts during the streak. The outfielder is up to a .349/.402/.639 slash line with six homers, 24 RBI, 14 runs scored, six stolen bases, four doubles and a triple over 34 contests this season. He struggled initially with the White Sox, but he's been excellent since joining the Angels at the end of April.