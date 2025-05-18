Pillar (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in right field and batting eighth Sunday against the Astros.

The veteran outfielder has been sidelined for the past couple weeks due to back inflammation, but he's ready to rejoin the Rangers after going 1-for-10 during a three-game rehab assignment. Pillar won't be an everyday fixture in the lineup, but he has a decent path to playing time with Evan Carter (quadriceps) landing on the injured list Sunday.