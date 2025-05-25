The Rangers designated Pillar for assignment Sunday.

The veteran outfielder is being jettisoned from the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster to create room for Alejandro Osuna, who was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday with Joc Pederson (hand) heading to the injured list. Pillar earned a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster and saw action in 20 games, producing a .209/.209/.256 slash line in 43 plate appearances.