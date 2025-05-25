The Rangers designated Pillar for assignment Sunday.
The veteran outfielder is being jettisoned from the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster to create room for Alejandro Osuna, who was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday with Joc Pederson (hand) heading to the injured list. Pillar earned a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster and saw action in 20 games, producing a .209/.209/.256 slash line in 43 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Pillar: Hitless in return•
-
Rangers' Kevin Pillar: Returns from injured list•
-
Rangers' Kevin Pillar: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Kevin Pillar: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Kevin Pillar: Shelved with back inflammation•
-
Rangers' Kevin Pillar: Cleared to start Thursday•