Pillar started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.
Pillar was activated off the injured list Sunday and in the lineup against Houston left-hander Framber Valdez. Pillar is typically in the lineup against lefties but could see opportunities against right-handers after primary center fielder Evan Carter (quad) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
