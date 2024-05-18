Pillar went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases against Texas in Friday's 9-3 victory.

Pillar made the most of his two trips on base, notching a theft in each of the third and fifth frames. The veteran outfielder extended his hitting streak to five games, and he's been scorching hot during that stretch, going 11-for-20 with a homer, eight RBI, six runs and four stolen bases. Pillar has four career MLB campaigns with double-digit homers and steals, and he appears en route for a fifth with four long balls and six thefts in 28 contests this year.