Pillar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Houston.

Pillar homered in Tuesday's loss to the Astros and has been scorching hot since joining the Angels, putting up a 1.226 OPS with four home runs and four stolen bases. He's still not quite being treated like an everyday player, though, as he's now been out of the lineup three of the last four times the Halos have faced a righty. Mickey Moniak will patrol center field in this one.