Pillar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

Pillar took Bryan Abreu deep in the seventh to put the Angels back up 5-4 and extend his hitting streak to eight games. He's been on an absolute tear since signing with the Angels on April 30. In the month of May, Pillar is slashing .426/.460/.766 with four homers, 17 RBI, 12 runs and a 2:9 BB:K through 14 games. Prior to his release from the White Sox on April 26, the 35-year-old was slashing just .160/.290/.360 with a homer, four RBI, a run scored and a 4:8 BB:K through 17 games.