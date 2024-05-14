Pillar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

Pillar knocked in three of Los Angeles' five runs in the defeat, drilling a two-run homer in the third inning and adding an RBI single in the eighth. The veteran went just 1-for-6 through his first three games after joining the club April 30, but he's been on a heater of late, recording three multi-hit performances across his past five games. Over that span, he's batting ..474 (9-for-19) with three home runs, 12 RBI, six runs and a stolen base.