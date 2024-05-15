Pillar went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Pillar has a trio of three-hit efforts over his last six games, going 12-for-24 (.500) with 13 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. The outfielder's strong play has helped him seize a short-side platoon role in center field, though he was in the lineup over platoon partner Mickey Moniak against right-hander Sonny Gray in this contest. Through 26 contests between the Angels and the White Sox this year, Pillar owns a .309/.361/.618 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases, with the majority of that production coming since he signed with the Angels at the end of April.