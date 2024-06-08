Pillar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Astros.

Pillar had gone 1-for-10 over his first four games in June before this multi-hit effort. His second-inning homer was all the Angels could put up against Framber Valdez, who pitched a complete game. Pillar is up to seven homers, 26 RBI, 17 runs scored and a .324/.379/.590 slash line over 117 plate appearances between the Angels and the White Sox this season. Despite his strong numbers recently, he's been on the bench for two of the last five games, which suggests Pillar doesn't have a full-time role against right-handed pitchers.