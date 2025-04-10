Pillar started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Pillar singled and scored in the fifth inning. He filled in for the injured Wyatt Langford, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with an oblique injury. Pillar drew the start against lefty, but Josh Smith could be the preferred option Friday when the Rangers face Seattle righty Bryce Miller.