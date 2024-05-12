Pillar went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over Kansas City.

Pillar led off the bottom of the second with a triple before coming around to score on a three-run shot from Jo Adell as the Angels took a 3-1 lead. The recently-acquired outfielder would also add two RBI singles on the night in addition to swiping his third bag of the season. Pillar has now tallied three hits in two of his last four contests, posting nine RBI and five runs scored over that stretch.