Pillar cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent from the White Sox, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Pillar was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday and he'll now look for another opportunity elsewhere instead of reporting to Triple-A Charlotte. The outfielder has struggled to a .160 batting average with a home run, four RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases over 25 at-bats in 17 games this season.