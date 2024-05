Lee went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Guardians.

Lee took Carlos Carrasco deep in the seventh inning to tally his fourth home run of the season, three of which have come in his last 11 games. He's gone 11-for-33 overall in that span, also chipping in five RBI and four runs scored. Lee remains in a near even split for playing time with Martin Maldonado behind the plate.