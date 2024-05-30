Lee went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Lee took Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano deep in the ninth inning, but the White Sox couldn't build off his big hit. The catcher opened May 12-for-29 over eight games, then cooled off by going 7-for-36 (.194) over his last 12 contests. He's at a .274/.309/.427 slash line with five homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, three stolen bases and three doubles over 123 plate appearances on the year. Lee still has an edge for playing time over the light-hitting Martin Maldonado.