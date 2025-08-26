Lee went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in a 7-0 win over the Royals.

Lee was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, but he didn't get into any games over the weekend. However, the backstop was given a chance to start behind the plate Monday and made the most of the opportunity, crushing a two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning. The long ball was his first of the year in his 15th contest after he went deep 12 times over 125 games last season. Lee has hit pretty well with a .290/.353/.484 slash line during his limited time in the majors this season, but he doesn't figure to get much playing time with both Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero ahead of him on the catcher depth chart.