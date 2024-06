Lee went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Friday against the White Sox.

Lee extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, though he now has both a home run and a steal in that span. He's maintained a solid .273 average and .728 OPS across 127 plate appearances for the season. While he continues to split time with Martin Maldonado behind the plate, Lee has notably started the last two games at DH, giving him starts in 10 of the team's last 13 games.