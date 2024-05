Lee went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base Monday against the Blue Jays.

Lee has had a poor start to the White Sox's current road trip, as he's struck out eight times across 13 plate appearances. However, he's been surprisingly aggressive when he's reached base, attempting three stolen bases across in his last five contests while being successful twice. Lee has slowly taken over the primary catcher role, though he still alternates time behind the dish with Martin Maldonado.