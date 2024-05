Lee went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Nationals.

The 25-year-old produced his fourth multi-hit performances in eight May contests and he continues to tighten his grip on the top spot on the White Sox depth chart. On the season, Lee has compiled a .309/.341/.494 slash line with four homers, two steals, eight runs and 10 RBI in 29 games.