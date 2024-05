Lee is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Guardians.

Lee will begin Saturday's game in the dugout while Martin Maldonado gets the start at catcher and bat ninth against Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie. Lee went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored Friday, and the 25-year-old is 7-for-18 with two home runs and four RBI over five games in May.