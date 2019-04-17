White Sox's Leury Garcia: Collects first homer
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three strikeouts Tuesday against the Royals.
Garcia took Jorge Lopez deep in the fifth inning to record his first home run of the season. He has been the team's primary leadoff hitter, and has taken advantage by racking up 12 runs and four stolen bases. Though power isn't likely to be a big part of his game, he should continue to be a source of speed and runs so long as he remains atop the team's order.
