Garcia didn't make the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago has yet to officially announce a roster move, but it appears Garcia won't be included on the club's Opening Day roster. The veteran utility player has two years and $11 million remaining on his contract, but the White Sox opted to cut their losses after he had a .210/.233/.267 slash line in 97 games last season.
