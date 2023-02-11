Garcia is being viewed as a backup for the White Sox this season, per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.

Garcia drew quite a bit of playing time under former manager Tony La Russa, but new skipper Pedro Grifol is expected to lean more toward Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa for the starts at second base. The offseason addition of Andrew Benintendi -- and the rise of top prospect Oscar Colas -- will also cloud the path for Garcia to get looks in the corner outfield. As has been the case for a while now, the 31-year-old utilityman can safely be ignored in fantasy drafts.