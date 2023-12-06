Atlanta signed Garcia to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Garcia did not play MLB-affiliated ball in 2023 after being released by the White Sox in the spring, but he just completed an impressive run in the Dominican Winter League and will function as organizational depth for the reigning NL East champs in 2024. The 32-year-old can play just about anywhere defensively.
More News
-
Leury Garcia: Released by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Will return to action Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Being viewed as backup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Tending to sore back•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Moves into bench role•